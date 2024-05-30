Former 49ers WR warns Purdy critics young QB will prove them wrong

A Super Bowl appearance and a 17-4 career record simply isn’t enough to satisfy the haters of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who is just 24.

But to former 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders? It’s more than enough.

In talking to Kay Adams on “Up and Adams” on Thursday, the retired 12-year NFL veteran assessed Purdy’s body of work while disapproving a recent story from Pro Football Focus which ranked the Iowa State product 13th at his position.

“I don’t think that’s a fair spot,” Sanders told Adams. “As far as Purdy, I just don’t understand why people just keep sleeping on him. I was talking to Deebo [Samuel] last year about Purdy and I said, ‘Man, what is it about Purdy?’ And he said, ‘Man, you should see him in the huddle. He comes in the huddle, he plays with a certain confidence, he comes in and believes, he makes other guys believe.’ And I’ve played with quarterbacks like that, and that’s the type of guy the 49ers have.

“I mean, last year he was a couple of plays away from being a Super Bowl champion -- would that [No. 13 PFF ranking] still be the same? Everything I’m hearing is just keep sleeping on Purdy, he’s going to keep proving them wrong.”

To Sanders’ point, Purdy has proved everyone wrong and more after his two NFL seasons and isn’t slowing down any time soon.

Since being selected 262nd and last by San Francisco during the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has completed 422 passes for 5,654 yards and 44 touchdowns. He also was a first-time NFL Pro Bowl selection and AP All-Pro following the 2023 NFL season -- Purdy’s first campaign as a Week-1 starter.

Purdy and the 49ers have retooled ahead of the 2024 season and are expected to make another deep playoff run.

Entering his third season with San Francisco, Purdy will have Sanders’ unwavering support as the 49ers chase the franchise’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“What a heck of a story, to go from Mr. Irrelevant to being relevant and going to the Super Bowl last year,” Sanders concluded. “I’m rooting for Purdy. I hope [San Francisco] finishes it this year and wins it all.”

Maybe Sanders can lace up his cleats for the 49ers, who have some questions to answer at wide receiver this offseason.

