Purdy joins elite company as 49ers' offense makes history

The 49ers' high-powered offense has blown the doors off of their opponents through five weeks, averaging a staggering 33.4 points per game.

San Francisco has scored 30 or more points in eight consecutive regular-season games dating back to last season, making them just the fifth team in NFL history to do so.

Brock Purdy, the starter for San Francisco, joins Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Kurt Warner as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to accomplish this feat.

In just 10 career regular-season starts, Purdy has placed himself in the elite company of two Hall of Fame quarterbacks, with a third who might be the most mortal lock of all time to be enshrined in Canton when he appears on the ballot for the first time in 2028.

The 42-10 Week 5 win over the Dallas Cowboys marked the first time in franchise history the 49ers have scored at least 30 points in each of their first five games, a remarkable statistic for an organization with multiple Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

They also became the first team in the NFL to accomplish that feat since 2018, when the Los Angeles Rams opened the season with 30 or more points in five consecutive games.

That early success has been massive for a team that has struggled out of the gate in recent seasons, averaging 23.2 points per game over the first five games of the previous three seasons, over ten points less than their current scoring output.

The franchise record streak they find themselves in the midst of is the most consistent 30-point scoring output since they reached that mark in five consecutive games from Week 4 to Week 8 in the 2013 season.

It also marks the first time in nearly a decade that any team in the league has scored at least 30 points in eight consecutive games, with the last being Manning's Denver Broncos, who reached that mark in 11 straight games during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

If the 49ers can reach the 30-point mark in their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, they will tie Brady's 2006-07 New England Patriots for the fourth-longest such streak in NFL history.

They have their work cut out for them if they are going to make a run at the top spot that is held by Warner's Greatest Show on Turf St. Louis Rams, who scored at least 30 in 14 consecutive games from 1999-2000.

However difficult it may be to achieve, this 49ers team has made 30 points feel nearly automatic week after week since Purdy took over the starting job. With an embarrassment of riches at the skill positions, there does not appear to be any drop-off in sight for this explosive unit that is barreling through their schedule like a runaway train.

