Bourne says Purdy will be ‘difference' in 49ers' Super Bowl 58 win

If the 49ers are hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy after a Super Bowl LVIII win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, second-year quarterback Brock Purdy likely will be a big reason why.

San Francisco is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, but as a quarterback, Purdy is the most important piece to the 49ers' game plan against the Chiefs.

Former 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan on Wednesday at Super Bowl radio row, where he discussed San Francisco's loaded offense and how happy he is for his former teammates.

"Just explosive, man," Bourne told Maiocco and Chan. "So many weapons as everybody talks about. It's just exciting to see. I love Brock Purdy, he knows what he's doing and it's awesome to see. So I think he's going to be the difference in that game and he's going to be the one to win it for them. I'm excited for those guys.

"I don't know Brock of course. I know [George] Kittle, Deebo [Samuel], [Brandon] Aiyuk and I'm happy for those guys, especially Kittle. The vengeance game is here, it's going to be exciting to see him."

Bourne played for the 49ers from 2017-2020 and led San Francisco with 42 receiving yards in the Super Bowl LIV loss to the Chiefs four years ago.

He was teammates with countless players still on the 49ers' roster and appears confident his former team will get the job done on Sunday.

