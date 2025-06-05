49ers OTA practice roundup: Robinson, Purdy finding instant chemistry

SANTA CLARA — Demarcus Robinson has far more experience than any of the other healthy 49ers receivers.

On Wednesday, Robinson was a standout on the practice field as a target who has meshed quickly with 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

“Demarcus has been awesome,” Purdy said. “Just having that veteran receiver in that receiving room and showing those guys what it’s like to be vet receiver.

“He’s very smart. He’s come in and learned the playbook. Not only that, he’s gone out every single day and just competed. You can just tell he’s a seasoned vet. He knows how certain routes are supposed to be ran, and just on top of everything and not messing up.”

Robinson took on a bigger role in practice with Jauan Jennings held out while he worked with the strength and conditioning staff. It was not immediately known why Jennings was held out of practice.

The session got off to an uneven start for Robinson, who could not hold onto a Purdy pass with cornerback Deommodore Lenoir swooping in for the pass breakup.

Robinson bounced back with a difficult 25-yard pass at the sideline against good coverage safety Jason Pinnock.

He made another good reception against cornerback Tre Brown, then split the coverage of cornerback Renardo Green and safety Richie Grant for a big gain on a pass from Purdy.

Robinson could be in line for a big role in the 49ers’ offense with such young players as Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins on the team.

Brandon Aiyuk continues physical therapy after undergoing season-ending knee surgery. It is uncertain when Aiyuk will be able to get back on the field.

It remains in question whether Robinson will be available for the start of the regular season. He remains subject to discipline under the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse after getting charged with DUI in November while a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

In his nine-year career, Robinson has 250 catches for 3,013 yards and 27 touchdowns. Last year, he caught 31 passes for 505 yards and seven touchdowns with the Rams.

In other notes and observations:

— Purdy had a solid day with only one overthrown pass on an intermediate route that sailed over Cowing’s head.

-- Backup quarterback Mac Jones was on target with most of his throws, too, with one high incompletion and another throw in which he and receiver Russell Gage were not on the same page.

— Newcomer Derrick Canteen intercepted a pass against Jones, who had a clear miscommunication with Gage. Jones and Gage compared notes immediately after the play. The 49ers signed Canteen, an undrafted free agent, in mid-May.

—Newly acquired edge rusher Bryce Huff was in uniform No. 47. He did not participate in practice but worked on the side with Dustin Perry, the team’s vice president of player health and performance. Huff and first-round pick Mykel Williams spent time with Perry while their teammates went through individual drills.

— Running back Christian McCaffrey mixed into the action during the practice session. He had a handful of carries during the non-padded practice and caught a couple of checkdowns, too.

— Cowing made a nifty catch at the sideline on a well-thrown pass from Jones.

— Rookie linebacker Nick Martin, who is competing for the starting job at the weakside linebacker spot, made a nice play in coverage to break up a Jones pass intended for running back Israel Abanikanda.

— Defensive end Nick Bosa had a scheduled day off from practice.

— Left tackle Trent Williams, who returned to the 49ers’ offseason program this week, was on the practice field for individual drills but did not take part during the practice session. Spencer Burford appears to be in line to be the 49ers’ top backup tackle.

