Why 49ers QB Purdy was intimidated by Deebo upon arrival

Believe it or not, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy wasn't fully comfortable around his new teammates after being drafted by San Francisco in 2022.

Purdy, whom the 49ers selected with the No. 262 and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, entered his first season with the team as the third-string quarterback behind former 2021 No. 3 pick Trey Lance and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before he eventually was thrust into action midway through the campaign, and proceeded to cement himself as the franchise's new long-term quarterback.

Teammate and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was asked by co-host Liv Moods on the first episode of his "Cleats and Convos" show if he had any funny Purdy stories to share, and revealed why his relationship with his quarterback got off to a somewhat uncomfortable start.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I got to put my dawg on the spot; my boy said 'Man, I won't lie I used to be scared of y'all. All y'all used to talk junk and I was raised to not talk junk and I was looking at y'all like y'all were crazy,' " Samuel recalled of Purdy's admission. "That boy, that Brock funny, man."

"That was when he first got here."

Both Samuel and fellow wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who appeared as a guest on the episode, were asked if Purdy would pick up the phone if they were to call him at any moment.

The two 49ers receivers put that to the test and each gave Purdy a ring on the spot. Unfortunately for both Samuel and Aiyuk, Purdy did not answer either call.

While Purdy's relationship with some of his teammates might have gotten off to an awkward start, the third-year signal-caller without a doubt is tight with Samuel and his plethora of offensive weapons, as evidenced by their undeniable on-field chemistry.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast