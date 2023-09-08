Shanahan offers insight into why Purdy, Deebo are 49ers captains

The 49ers' players elected six team captains for the 2023 season, with quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Deebo Samuel earning the prestigious honor for the first time.

During an interview with Greg Papa on NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Gameplan," coach Kyle Shanahan explained that Purdy being handed the keys to the team hasn't affected his work ethic or demeanor one bit.

"Brock doesn't change," Shanahan said. "Even when he first got here when he was the seventh-round pick. He came in very confident but also humble. A quiet guy but a strong personality too. The guys respected him right away, just how he carried himself and what he did on the field.

"Once he got into that role through the injuries, guys were excited about him, they didn't know how good he would do, but they believed in him because of what he had been in practice. And the way he handled the season, being the exact same guy every day. That's what's really got our guys to believe in him, that's one of the main reasons they voted him to be a captain this year. "

As for Samuel, Shanahan reiterated that the star wide receiver’s determination to come into the season in better physical shape was noticed by his teammates.

“This is the best [shape] he has been in; it was cool to watch him do that," Shanahan told Papa. "I think it’s well documented how he talked at the end of OTA’s. It was important to him to get into his best shape. He said he would, and he did exactly what he said.

“He had a hell of a training camp, the way he came to training camp, the way he’s handled himself throughout training camp, just with the practices and the games, I think that’s why the guys voted him. He got more votes this year than he ever had, and I think it will carry over into the season.”

Purdy and Samuel will get their first experience as team captains Sunday in Pittsburgh, where the 49ers will open the 2023 NFL season against the Steelers.



