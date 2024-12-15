NFL fines Bears lineman hefty sum for hit on 49ers QB Purdy

After Brock Purdy endured a brief injury scare last weekend, the player responsible for the 49ers quarterback's exit is being held accountable by the NFL.

Bears edge rusher Darrell Taylor was fined $16,883 for his hit on Purdy in the third quarter of San Francisco's 38-13 win over Chicago. Taylor made contact with Purdy's neck while awkwardly bringing him to the ground after the quarterback already had released the ball.

The NFL fined Bears defensive lineman Darrell Taylor $16,883 for his blow to Brock Purdy’s neck on Sunday. Purdy left the game for a play before coming back in. pic.twitter.com/hhln2HQPnX — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) December 14, 2024

Purdy missed just one play, returning to the field while continuing to dice up the Bears' defense to the tune of 325 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers in San Francisco's blowout victory.

Taylor, originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, spent four seasons in the NFC West before joining Chicago on a one-year, $3.1 million contract in the offseason.

The NFL has prioritized protecting its quarterbacks, and the fine levied against Taylor appears to reinforce that message after his brutal hit on Purdy.

