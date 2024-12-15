Trending
Brock Purdy

NFL fines Bears lineman hefty sum for hit on 49ers QB Purdy

By Jordan Elliott

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

After Brock Purdy endured a brief injury scare last weekend, the player responsible for the 49ers quarterback's exit is being held accountable by the NFL.

Bears edge rusher Darrell Taylor was fined $16,883 for his hit on Purdy in the third quarter of San Francisco's 38-13 win over Chicago. Taylor made contact with Purdy's neck while awkwardly bringing him to the ground after the quarterback already had released the ball.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Purdy missed just one play, returning to the field while continuing to dice up the Bears' defense to the tune of 325 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers in San Francisco's blowout victory.

Taylor, originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, spent four seasons in the NFC West before joining Chicago on a one-year, $3.1 million contract in the offseason.

The NFL has prioritized protecting its quarterbacks, and the fine levied against Taylor appears to reinforce that message after his brutal hit on Purdy.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

San Francisco 49ers

Find the latest San Francisco 49ers news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Brock Purdy 3 hours ago

Why Taylor Swift claims 49ers QB Purdy put her ‘through a lot'

De'Vondre Campbell 3 hours ago

Lenoir declares he ‘lost all respect' for 49ers teammate Campbell

This article tagged under:

Brock Purdy
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us