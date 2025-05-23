Why Purdy believes 49ers can be ‘dangerous' during 2025 season

49ers franchise quarterback Brock Purdy, who signed a five-year contract extension worth $265 million Tuesday, believes his team has the potential to be menacing during the 2025 NFL season.

Purdy spoke to 95.7 The Game’s Mark Wilard and Dan Dibley on Thursday about expectations for San Francisco entering the upcoming regular season with much of its core intact and a major chip on its shoulder following a last-placed finish in the NFC West.

“Some of the dangerous teams are the teams that don’t know exactly what to expect, and all they know is how to work and have that chip on their shoulder, and they just go at it and find ways to win,” Purdy prefaced. “I feel like we’ve seen that in the NFL, year after year, you see these teams that come out of nowhere and they’re playing for something in the beginning of the year that no one ever thought had a chance.

“For us, we have a core group of guys that have been here for a while – [Fred Warner], [Nick Bosa], [George Kittle], [Christian McCaffrey], all those guys. They’re still here, man – they’re ballers still in their prime. For me, I’m like, ‘We still got dudes. We got young guys we got to build up.’ Let’s put that chip back on our shoulder and go to work, and let’s just take it one game at a time.”

Entering his third season as the 49ers’ full-time starter, the 25-year-old Purdy has good reason to believe in his squad.

The 49ers finished the 2024 season with an underwhelming 6-11 record after narrowly losing Super Bowl LVIII to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the campaign prior. Purdy manned both San Francisco teams, giving him first-hand experience through the NFL’s peaks and valleys.

As Purdy said, key players such as Warner, who also was recently extended, and Bosa, Kittle and McCaffrey are returning with a collective edge and paired with an inspiring rookie class and group of youngsters eager to make their mark. Those factors sure do make the 49ers sound like one of the “dangerous” teams the signal-caller detailed.

“I’m not obviously saying this to say this because I’m a quarterback and all that, but, man, everyone came back [in] Phase 1 ready to roll; everyone in the locker room, guys hanging out outside of football and then obviously on the field and in the weight room,” Purdy told Willard and Dibs. “Just every day, there’s been juice and energy. I know everyone can say that – it’s the offseason and stuff – but for me, just seeing that, I’m like, All right, this is good because we’re building our commitment to each other and camaraderie.’

“Like, it’s a real thing that you need to start building. And obviously, I want to say that it’s going to go great for the season, but once we get there, I think all the moments in the offseason and the time spent together will definitely pay off, and we’ll see it. I’m excited, you got guys [with] chips on their shoulders and young guys that are hungry for their moment, and that excites me.”

San Francisco dealt with tragedy, a ridiculous amount of injuries and overall inconsistency during the 2024 season. But the 49ers have had an offseason filled with retooling and confidence-building, which leaves San Francisco, led by Purdy, feeling good about the future.

