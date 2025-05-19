Report: Purdy's 49ers contract includes full no-trade clause

Brock Purdy's lucrative contract extension will keep the 25-year-old quarterback tied to the 49ers for years to come in more ways than one.

The reported five-year, $265 million contract also includes a full-no trade clause for the duration of the deal, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday, citing sources.

— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 19, 2025

If the substantial money committed -- reportedly $181 million fully guaranteed -- wasn't enough of a vote of confidence, the 49ers' willingness to include a no-trade clause sends a clear message about how the franchise views Purdy as a key building block for San Francisco moving forward.

Since being thrust on the scene as a rookie late in the 2022 NFL season, Purdy has helped guide the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, while finishing fourth in MVP voting during the 2023 campaign.

While Purdy's numbers took a hit during the 2024 season, it's important to note the absence of a handful of key offensive weapons as San Francisco had brutal injury luck with a few of its star players as the 49ers stumbled toward a 6-11 record.

Despite the down season, Purdy still boasts a 23-13 regular-season record, completing over 67 percent of his pass attempts with a 104.9 passer rating during his three NFL seasons.

As the 49ers seek a bounce-back campaign during the 2025 NFL season, Purdy will play a major role in determining what San Francisco's ceiling is now and moving forward as the franchise transitions through a soft reset that saw a number of key veterans depart during the offseason.

