How Purdy is handling his on-field work amid 49ers contract talks

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy just wants to hear the truth.

Sometimes it seems as if honesty comes in short supply around the NFL. But Purdy demands tough love from his coaches, 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said.

“He wants to study himself, he wants to see where he can improve, he wants to be told the truth about what we think about how he can improve,” Kubiak said this week.

Purdy is entering his fourth season in the NFL, and his first in which he can sign a new contract to replace the rookie deal that came with his selection as the 262nd and final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

There is the chance that negotiating leverage could have been gained if Purdy had remained away from the 49ers’ offseason program. But there are no outward signs of Purdy placing any priority on the business side of the game.

In fact, his entire focus has been on taking steps to improve his game, Kubiak said.

“Brock's been great,” Kubiak said. “Brock has almost three full seasons, like two-and-a-half seasons of tape now where he can really look at his (video) cutups and look at his games over that time period.

“(He can) study himself and see where he has gotten better, where he needs to continue to get better. He’s a great student of himself.”

Purdy has 36 regular-season starts and six more in the postseason. In the regular season, he has thrown for 9,518 yards with 64 touchdowns, 27 interceptions and a passer rating of 104.9.

Aaron Rodgers is the all-time leader in passer rating at 102.6. Purdy does not have enough attempts to qualify.

Purdy’s agent, Kyle Strongin, and the 49ers continue to negotiate a new contract that is expected to make him the highest-paid player in franchise history.

While that could weigh heavily on some players, Purdy has maintained a business-as-usual approach to his craft.

“He's had a great offseason so far,” Kubiak said. “It's kind of what we expect from Brock.”

