49ers GM Lynch provides positive update on Purdy contract talks

SANTA CLARA — Contract negotiations with quarterback Brock Purdy are progressing positively, per 49ers general manager John Lynch.

“I think there have been substantive talks that have this thing going in a good direction, and I’ll leave it at that,” Lynch told local Bay Area media Tuesday.

The franchise quarterback reported to team headquarters for the start of the offseason program, which is optional for players to attend. Historically, players going through contract negotiations refrain from traveling back to Santa Clara until mandatory minicamp, which will take place in several weeks.

“That’s Brock, and he’s a pro,” Lynch said of the quarterback’s attendance. “Brock is very clear-minded and not going to let other people influence what he should be doing. It’s one thing I think everyone respects about Brock. He’s done a lot for this organization and we are grateful for him and look forward to having him as our quarterback for a long time.”

Lynch, coach Kyle Shanahan and CEO and owner Jed York all have expressed their desire to keep Purdy wearing the team’s red and gold as long as they are part of the organization. Since the team's brass spoke at the NFL Annual Meeting a few weeks ago, it appears they are making good on their promise to make that happen.

There is a desire to wrap things up on the quarterback’s side as well. At the end of the 2024 season, when players were cleaning out their lockers, Purdy expressed wanting to keep the negotiations simple and to the point.

“I’m not the kind of guy that wants to have any kind of drama associated with anything,” Purdy said in January. “I’m here for this organization and for my teammates in this locker room. I want to be very professional about it. We play professional football for a living.

"I want to keep the main thing the main thing, and not get distracted by all the chaos that can go on within it.”

There was very little doubt that Purdy would report to Santa Clara for Phase 1 of the offseason program, which includes weight training and conditioning, but no on-field work, but the quarterback’s presence further confirms the two-time team captain’s leadership qualities.

Purdy, who has led the team to two NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance during his three seasons with the team, is set to become the highest-paid player in franchise history.

