Why Purdy feels more 49ers leadership responsibility for 2025 season

Brock Purdy, after signing his massive contract extension with the 49ers this offseason, feels a heightened responsibility to step up even more as a leader in the 2025 NFL season and beyond.

But that's not the main reason.

"Yeah, for sure," Purdy said on "The TK Show" when asked if the contract plays a part in his leadership accountability. "But I think more than anything, honestly, is the fact that we've had guys leave and that's part of the game, man. Free agency, we had a bunch of guys go to new spots, and I'm happy for them, but we've had new guys come in and rookies that we drafted that are going to have to play and be ready for the moment.

"I feel like I understand what it takes to win here, and I have to do what I can and lean on my expertise and my leadership that I've had over the past three years and continue to grow, push guys and love on guys and show them you can fail but but let's get better and let's learn from it. And be that kind of voice.

"But like I said, I don't think the dollar amount should change what my process is, I think it's just the fact that our team is new and I have to be the guy -- or a guy -- along with Fred [Warner], [George] Kittle, [Christian] McCaffrey, [Nick] Bosa and all the guys, that continues to be a voice that guys can rely on and go to and help push the envelope here within our culture."

Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, signed a five-year, $265 million deal last month that will keep him in red and gold for a while.

San Francisco followed the Purdy contract up by extending Warner a few days later, and Kittle signed his extension earlier in this offseason to put a bow tie on top of the 49ers' top transactions.

But their busy offseason included the loss of several key players, such as Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward, Deebo Samuel and others.

Purdy was thrust into the starting quarterback role as a rookie but since has solidified his position as a leader both on and off the gridiron. Now, with fewer vets around him and more cash in his pockets, he knows he must step up even more as the leader of the team.

