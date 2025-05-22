Purdy senses new 49ers energy without lingering contract drama

SANTA CLARA — With three major contract extensions finalized early in the NFL offseason, Brock Purdy already can sense a heightened focus at 49ers headquarters.

The franchise quarterback spoke to media Wednesday for the first time since inking a five-year, $265 million extension, making him the highest-paid player in the organization’s history.

“Everybody is bought in right now,” Purdy said. “And we’re excited to do more team activities as we move along the offseason, but man, it’s hard to explain, but the young guys, the older guys, just everyone is bringing it right now.

“I think it’s just so important right now that we are around each other a lot doing little different activities and continuing to build chemistry.”

Purdy would not specify that previous contract difficulties affected San Francisco's locker room, but there is no doubt there will be less distractions heading into the offseason program than there were less than a year ago.

Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk all went through tumultuous contract negotiations that included holdouts -- and hold-ins in Aiyuk's case. The drawn-out processes lingered, unresolved until shortly before the regular season's opening kickoff.

“I feel like every year, there sort of has been someone that, it’s like, man, you’d like to get them done,” Purdy said unresolved contract negotiations. “And it’s gone on pretty late, and whether that has affected the locker room or not, I’m not really sure.

“I don’t want to just pinpoint something, but this year, having the guys done and being able to get back to work, and be around the guys and the locker room, and build our culture and standard from the ground up, with all the new guys that we have, it’s been pretty cool.”

The front office did not want to repeat the uncertainty of the 2024 offseason and solidified extensions with not only Purdy, but also with George Kittle and Fred Warner within a matter of weeks.

The 49ers can look forward to organized team activities (OTAs) with the understanding that all players on the roster are attending and accounted for. While participation is vital for the when the regular season starts, Purdy sees the long-term benefits.

“That’s the stuff that matters, man,” Purdy said. “When it gets late in the season, things get tough and you go through some tough things as a team. You want to know the guys next to you, and what he’s about, and is he going to have your back and everything like that.

“So, anyways, having the contract stuff done, it’s been a huge blessing for the whole team, the whole organization."

The 49ers have a little more than a week before on-field OTA workouts officially open to the media on May 27-28. That is when the rest of the football world will get a glimpse of the chemistry and focus that Purdy has described.

