Warner confidently states 49ers QB Purdy is ‘the guy'

Despite a strong start his NFL career, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy still has his fair share of detractors.

All-Pro teammate Fred Warner vehemently opposed the notion that Purdy is not a franchise quarterback, stating why he believes the 25-year-old signal-caller is "the guy" during an exclusive interview with The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“If you truly watch the tape and you watch all the other elite quarterbacks in this league, there’s a common thread amongst all of them: The fact that they’re able to process the game at such a high level, able to create plays with their feet, and make the high-level throws up and down the field," Warner told Russini. "Brock Purdy does all these things. And he was in the MVP conversation a year ago—let’s not forget that he took us to a Super Bowl and he gave us the lead before, obviously, Patrick Mahomes and them took it away from us.

“Everybody out there, if you have any questions about Brock Purdy, I’m here to tell you — I’m not biased, I know ball — he’s the guy.”

After leading the league in passer rating (113.0), QBR (72.8) and yards per attempt (9.6) during the 2023 NFL season, Purdy's numbers dropped across the board in a frustrating 2024 campaign that saw the 49ers miss the playoffs and finish dead last in the NFC West.

Despite the dip in production, Purdy's teammates and the 49ers organization appear confident as ever in the 25-year-old signal-caller, who is eligible to sign a lucrative contract extension during the 2025 offseason.

Improvement can't be measured on statistics alone, as tight end George Kittle recently praised Purdy's growth as a vocal leader during the 2024 season.

Regardless of where the pundits stand on Purdy, it's clear the 25-year-old quarterback has the full support of his teammates.

