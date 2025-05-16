Trending

Breaking

Source: Brock Purdy, 49ers finalizing five-year, $265M NFL contract extension
Breaking News

NFL world has mixed reaction to Purdy's 49ers contract on social media

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mr. Irrelevant got a bag.

After news broke that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and San Francisco are finalizing a five-year, $265 million contract extension, which a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, fans in the Bay and across the NFL world alike shared their opinions about the deal on social media.

Many celebrated the contract, some believe Purdy is being overpaid and others still think the 25-year-old deserves more money. And, of course, the memes were flowing. We've compiled some of the top reactions from X, formerly known as Twitter:

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams!

Subscribe  SIGN UP HERE

San Francisco 49ers

Find the latest San Francisco 49ers news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Breaking News

Source: Brock Purdy, 49ers finalizing five-year, $265M NFL contract extension

Kyle Shanahan

Breaking down 49ers' substantial 2025 NFL schedule rest advantage vs. opponents

Sounds pretty relevant to us.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Breaking NewsBrock Purdy
Share
Dashboard
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us