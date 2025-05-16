NFL world has mixed reaction to Purdy's 49ers contract on social media

Mr. Irrelevant got a bag.

After news broke that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and San Francisco are finalizing a five-year, $265 million contract extension, which a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, fans in the Bay and across the NFL world alike shared their opinions about the deal on social media.

Many celebrated the contract, some believe Purdy is being overpaid and others still think the 25-year-old deserves more money. And, of course, the memes were flowing. We've compiled some of the top reactions from X, formerly known as Twitter:

Brock Purdy is worth it pic.twitter.com/ujGMZn2Zix — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 16, 2025

The 49ers got an extension done that didn’t bleed into training camp. pic.twitter.com/Qr6SU5PSUf — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) May 16, 2025

That Brock Purdy money pic.twitter.com/zLYizN6BrN — Ghetto Kaiba (@G_the_Bear) May 16, 2025

BROCK PURDY WAS SLEPT ON HIS WHOLE LIFE. CALLED TOO SMALL. NOT ENOUGH ARM STRENGTH. 7TH ROUNDER.



NOW HE IS ONE OF THE HIGHEST PAID QUARTERBACKS IN #NFL HISTORY.



Congratulations to Brock, he proved all his doubters and the entire world wrong.



THE FURTHEST FROM MR. IRRELEVANT. pic.twitter.com/xY8hRabnhQ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 16, 2025

Brock Purdy:



How it started Vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/bazdj963hQ — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) May 16, 2025

Brock Purdy leaving his one bedroom condo in Oakland after signing: pic.twitter.com/Kp86Y9rASs — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) May 16, 2025

Mood knowing the 49ers paid Brock Purdy and there is NO OFFSEASON DRAMA! pic.twitter.com/Kg5MPisRY2 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) May 16, 2025

Brock, let me get $5. pic.twitter.com/loxscNPzSE — Drea Blackwell (@49ersDrea) May 16, 2025

A wild stat on #49ers QB Brock Purdy's new deal:



Total earnings first 3 seasons combined: $2.6 million



Per WEEK earnings on new contract: $2.9 million — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) May 16, 2025

always remember brock purdy has more playoff wins than dak prescott yet dak #1 on that Qb list. pic.twitter.com/YbBd9Rg1Ga — irlanda ❀ (@irlandaaas_) May 16, 2025

Brock Purdy’s agent when it comes to negotiating: pic.twitter.com/YW5VjoVtDy — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) May 16, 2025

casuals don’t understand that the purdy deal is actually a good deal pic.twitter.com/q6OjG5G0tr — 🎠 (@PlutoCooked) May 16, 2025

Brock Purdy gets his 💼 pic.twitter.com/427UG8RrSY — Colin Cowherd (@colincowherd) May 16, 2025

Sounds pretty relevant to us.

