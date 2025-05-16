NFL world has mixed reaction to Purdy's 49ers contract on social media

Mr. Irrelevant got a bag.
After news broke that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and San Francisco are finalizing a five-year, $265 million contract extension, which a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, fans in the Bay and across the NFL world alike shared their opinions about the deal on social media.
Many celebrated the contract, some believe Purdy is being overpaid and others still think the 25-year-old deserves more money. And, of course, the memes were flowing. We've compiled some of the top reactions from X, formerly known as Twitter:
Sounds pretty relevant to us.