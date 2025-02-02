ESPN predicts 49ers QB Purdy signs four-year, $196M contract

It seems very likely the 49ers will pay quarterback Brock Purdy this offseason.

How large of a contract will the artist formerly known as 'Mr. Irrelevant' land? That remains to be seen. However, based on the quarterback market over the last two years, many predict the 25-year-old signal-caller could be paid close to, if not more than $50 million per season.

And that includes ESPN's Dan Graziano, who predicted the figures of Purdy's impending deal with the 49ers in his latest 2025 offseason predictions column.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Graziano's prediction: Four years, $196 million, $112 million guaranteed -- which would be 10th among quarterbacks in average annual value.

"The threat of the franchise tag certainly gives the 49ers some leverage, and if Purdy is not determined to play hardball and max out his contract in the upper-$50-million-per-year range, there's a deal to be made here," Graziano wrote.

"Some of the people I talked to expect that the framework would likely build out from the contract Daniel Jones signed with the Giants two years ago (four years, $160 million with $81 million guaranteed). But it would obviously be adjusted upward for inflation and based on superior performance."

This contract would be worth an average annual value of $49 million, which -- as Graziano pointed out -- is the 10th-highest behind Dallas' Dak Prescott ($60M), Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence ($55M), Green Bay's Jordan Love ($55M), Cincinnati's Joe Burrow ($55M), Miami's Tua Tagovailoa ($53.1M), Detroit's Jared Goff ($53M), Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert ($52.5M), Baltimore's Lamar Jackson ($52M) and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts ($51M).

Purdy is coming off a down 2024 NFL season, completing 300 of 455 passes (65.9 percent) for 3,864 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while recording 323 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in 15 games this season.

He did, however, lead the 49ers to consecutive NFC Championship Game appearances in each of his first two seasons, one of which resulted in a near Super Bowl LVIII win over the Kansas City Chiefs last year, something most of the quarterbacks on the aforementioned list have not done for their respective teams.

That has to be worth something, right?

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast