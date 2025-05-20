Purdy's mom celebrates his 49ers contract with heartwarming message

There's nothing like a mother's love.
Shortly before his lucrative five-year 49ers contract extension became official Tuesday, star quarterback Brock Purdy celebrated the life-changing deal with those closest to him over the weekend -- a party seen in photos shared by his mom, Carrie Purdy, along with a loving message.
With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams!
Purdy rose from the No. 262 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to QB1 for San Francisco, signing his five-year extension Tuesday. A source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on Friday that the new contract is worth $265 million, making it the richest deal in 49ers history.
That's certainly something to celebrate. With his family by his side, Purdy did so with the perfect cake, too, which read: "Congratulations BP #13 Bang! Bang!"
Purdy's family has been with him every step of the way throughout his inspiring NFL journey, from his father, Shawn, going viral for crying in the stands during his first career start, to Carrie's continued support both in person and on social media over the years.
San Francisco 49ers
Find the latest San Francisco 49ers news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.
Now, all of Purdy's hard work has paid off. And while the Faithful couldn't be happier for him, it's clear his family is his No. 1 fan.