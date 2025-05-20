Purdy's mom celebrates his 49ers contract with heartwarming message

There's nothing like a mother's love.

Shortly before his lucrative five-year 49ers contract extension became official Tuesday, star quarterback Brock Purdy celebrated the life-changing deal with those closest to him over the weekend -- a party seen in photos shared by his mom, Carrie Purdy, along with a loving message.

Congratulations Brock!❤️ We Love You Son and are So Proud to be apart of Your Incredible Journey! God is Good!🙏 It was so Fun Celebrating with You this Weekend!🎉❤️ Now Go Celebrate With Jenna!!❤️🥰#Bang #Bang

Xoxo,

Mom❤️ pic.twitter.com/HutU7fvONW — Carrie Purdy (@bigbirdpurdy) May 20, 2025

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Purdy rose from the No. 262 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to QB1 for San Francisco, signing his five-year extension Tuesday. A source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on Friday that the new contract is worth $265 million, making it the richest deal in 49ers history.

That's certainly something to celebrate. With his family by his side, Purdy did so with the perfect cake, too, which read: "Congratulations BP #13 Bang! Bang!"

Purdy's family has been with him every step of the way throughout his inspiring NFL journey, from his father, Shawn, going viral for crying in the stands during his first career start, to Carrie's continued support both in person and on social media over the years.

We Love You Brock Purdy & are So Proud of You! ❤️Congratulations on Your 1st Win against The Dolphins! 🎉 God Bless You #13…See You Next Week! Love Mom & Dad!❤️🎉🏈 pic.twitter.com/NAGqilZNcD — Carrie Purdy (@bigbirdpurdy) December 5, 2022

Now, all of Purdy's hard work has paid off. And while the Faithful couldn't be happier for him, it's clear his family is his No. 1 fan.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast