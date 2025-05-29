SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy clearly outplayed expectations through his first three professional seasons after the 49ers selected him with the No. 262 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Now that the Pro Bowl quarterback has inked a five-year, $265 million contract extension, the expectations are higher, but Purdy believes there always has been an intense amount of pressure regarding his on-field performance.

For the team captain, his mental approach will not change significantly.

“I mean, yes, and no,” Purdy told NBC Sports Bay Area last week. “I think the organization obviously is putting a lot of their trust and faith in you to go out and perform and win games, but I’ve proven that before.

“That’s what I’ve done here, so for me, it excites me that they put their faith and trust in me to go do that.”

During his 40 career regular-season games, including 36 starts, Purdy has taken the 49ers to two NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl. In 2023, his best season to date, he led the league in several metrics, including a 113.0 rating, 72.8 QBR and 13.9 yards per completion.

Purdy’s 23-13 regular-season record and 4-2 postseason record are better than most NFL quarterbacks who were drafted higher. The playcaller is also well respected in the locker room, having been named a team captain in his second season.

“I don’t think my mindset will change, with how I get ready for a game or the moments or anything like that, just because I get paid more for what I do,” Purdy said. “I think I’m going to continue to have the same mindset of getting ready and putting my team in the best position to win games and executing.

“I think I’ve done that at a high level for the past three years and will continue to do that.”

Purdy knows there is work to do. While veteran offensive weapons Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle will be back by the quarterback's side, the wide receiver group will look a bit different in 2025.

Jauan Jennings will return as a top target for Purdy but Brandon Aiyuk’s timeline to return from a season-ending ACL injury is uncertain. Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing went largely untested in their rookie campaigns and will need to show why the 49ers drafted them in 2024.

Purdy is ready for the task of elevating the play of all of his teammates to help the 49ers bounce back in 2025.

“I could hang my hat on the fact that I’ve had success in this league and I’m capable of leading an organization all the way to the end, the Super Bowl,” Purdy said. “I proved that. And so, for me, I know who I am and I’m going to obviously want to get what I deserve, but also surround myself, like I said, with guys around me and not just try to take every penny for myself.

“But that’s the whole point of negotiating, you go throughout that you try to meet in the middle ground and where we ended, I’m extremely grateful and happy with.”

