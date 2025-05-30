Lynch hilariously recalls 49ers finalizing Purdy deal from Cabo boat

John Lynch recalled how the 49ers hilariously finalized Brock Purdy’s massive five-year, $265 million contract extension from a boat in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in a conversation with KNBR’s Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher on Friday.

“It was awesome, man,” San Francisco’s president of football operations and general manager told Murphy and Boucher. “It was good fun. [Owner] Jed York takes our senior leadership on a retreat to Cabo each year with our wives. We happened to be down there when the deal got consummated. [Vice president of football administration] Brian Hampton did a tremendous job working with [Kyle Strongin of Range Sports, Purdy’s agency] and bringing that deal home.

“We had actually gone out on a boat in Cabo, so we were out there; fortunately, we had service, talked to his agent first and said, ‘We’re good to go … Congratulations … Thank you.’ And then, ‘All right, I’m going to FaceTime Brock.’ I had no idea he was golfing at Olympic Club.”

Purdy was out golfing while virtually the entire 49ers senior brass was cruising south of the border.

Lynch mentioned that coach Kyle Shanahan, president of enterprises and executive vice president of football operations Paraag Marathe, team president Al Guido, York and he were on said boat.

“Everybody was on this boat,” Lynch reiterated to Murphy and Boucher, “here’s Brock and his wife [Jenna] out on Olympic Club – pretty good setting to celebrate over a FaceTime.”

Purdy and his wife, too, were enjoying themselves, but at the gorgeous Olympic Club in San Francisco. The Purdys and 49ers were both thrilled to get the deal done, but Lynch, in good fun, was worried about interrupting his quarterback’s day on the green.

“I hope we didn’t get [Purdy] in trouble [over] the formalities. Hopefully, Olympic Club understands that that was a big deal for the Purdy Family. Excuse the FaceTime.”

After finalizing and later signing a deal worth $265 million, it’s clear the 25-year-old signal caller and his wife were just fine after pausing their Bay Area relaxation.

