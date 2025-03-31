Lynch not optimistic Purdy contract gets done before offseason program

PALM BEACH, Fla. — With the 2025 NFL Draft looming in a few weeks, John Lynch remains optimistic the 49ers will be able to procure a contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy before the offseason program begins.

The general manager spoke to local Bay Area media Monday while attending the NFL Annual Meetings in Florida to offer an update of sorts on the status of Purdy's future.

At the end of the 2024 season, Purdy shared that he wanted a drama-free negotiation that would be finalized prior to mandatory mini-camp.

“I don’t think it’s too optimistic,” Lynch said. “I think I understand why Brock wants that, and we’d like that, very much so. We just got to find that right place for both sides and I would love nothing more than for that to be the case.”

Lynch would not go into detail on any progress made with Purdy’s representation while remaining consistent on his “no guarantees” message from the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February.

“I believe Brock wants to be with us, we want Brock to be with us and so when that’s the case, these things typically get done,” Lynch said. “Does it happen this offseason? I don’t know. Hopefully, it happens real soon this offseason.

“I think that’s the extent of getting into those things, but like I said there’s motivation on both sides and that’s always a good thing.”

The 49ers went through a “retooling” of the roster to reduce spending, in order to make room for Purdy’s impending contract. The process included decisions to release players like Leonard Floyd, Maliek Collins and Javon Hargrave as well as being unable to re-sign players like Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, all of whom received healthy compensation with other teams.

While there is a scenario where Purdy could be forced to play in the last year of his rookie contract and then face being franchise-tagged in 2026, the general manager remained hopeful that the odds of that happening were low.

“I think we are going to get the deal done,” Lynch said. “That’s what I believe, so I’ll just leave it at that.”

