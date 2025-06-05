How Purdy views 49ers extension influencing cap space flexibility

Brock Purdy is many things, but greedy isn’t one of them.

The 25-year-old 49ers quarterback said he didn’t need to become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL when he spoke with Tim Kawakami on “The TK Show” podcast.

“We just wanted to be respected with the number that we got and the Niners did that,” said Purdy.

Just three seasons in and Purdy already has a resume that can compete with some of the top quarterbacks in the league, with a trip to the NFC Championship, a Super Bowl appearance, as well as a Pro Bowl nod under his belt.

Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is wrapping up an incredibly team-friendly rookie contract this upcoming season with just a $1.1 million base salary and became just the seventh-highest paid quarterback in the league after signing his five-year, $265 million contract in May – placing him behind names like Tua Tagovailoa, $53.1 million per season, as well as Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence who both earn $55 million per season under their current deals.

“Obviously, I’m not going to ask for something that could be detrimental to our team,” Purdy said. “I think we’ve seen that somewhat with just how teams have handled some things with certain players across the league. I just want to continue to be able to play with guys around me that we can all be a united team and win together. I understand that’s so important man, you know, to win championships.”

Purdy added that he didn’t sign the deal and tell the 49ers they had to go out and make moves, but he says both parties understood that his signing wasn’t the only thing needed.

“We all know across the board, like, alright now we have some room to go do what we can do and get certain players and all that,” Purdy said. “Especially down the road, too, like contracts coming up in the next couple years with guys on the roster and things like that.”

The team followed the Purdy contract up by extending Fred Warner just a few days later, making him the highest-paid linebacker in the league with a 3-year, $63 million deal.

A couple notable 49ers who will be free agents next offseason include wide receiver Jauan Jennings and right tackle Colton McKivitz.

