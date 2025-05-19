NFL insider shares details of 49ers QB Purdy's reported contract

Brock Purdy just became a very, very wealthy man.

The 49ers quarterback reportedly is finalizing a five-year, $265 million contract extension with the team that will keep him in San Francisco through the 2030 NFL season.

Some details of the agreement, like the $181 million in guarantees and the full no-trade clause, have been reported, but Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer provided further information about Purdy's lucrative contract in his latest column.

First, the timeline for the deal.

Breer reported that Purdy's camp, led by agent, Kyle Strongin, initially anticipated negotiations lasting until the first day of training camp (July 25), but 49ers general manager John Lynch made it clear he wanted to avoid another late-summer agreement.

The 49ers, as Breer reports, made the first move early in the offseason by requesting to meet with Purdy's camp in Santa Clara, where the team made it clear they were not looking to break any records with the deal. The second meeting reportedly took place at the combine in Indianapolis, where Purdy's camp established a deal wouldn't get done without "strong cashflow, structure and guarantees," ensuring he will be the 49ers' quarterback for the foreseeable future.

A deal reportedly started to progress around the time Purdy reported for the 49ers' voluntary offseason program in late April, with Strongin and 49ers executive vice president of football operations Paraag Marathe and vice president of football administration Brian Hampton finding compromises in negotiations.

In the week before the agreement, Strongin reportedly called the 49ers about one final concession in the deal and promised that if they got it, an agreement would be made. Marathe, Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan signed off, and the agreement was made.

Some of the details in Purdy's contract, according to Breer:

$165.05 million in new money over the first three new years and $170.14 million over the first four years (2025-2028).

$215 million in new money over the first four new years and $220.3 million over the first five years of the deal.

$55.05 million in 2028, $49.95 million in 2029 and $50 million in 2030.

Purdy receives 62 percent of his money in the first three years, which is more cashflow than most of the recent top quarterback contracts.

$176 million injury guarantee that is either fully guaranteed at signing or vests as fully guaranteed a year ahead of time.

The contract appears to fulfill the 49ers' desire for Purdy's deal not to break records, while ensuring the 25-year-old quarterback has the financial assurances and control over his future that his camp reportedly wanted.

