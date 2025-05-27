Aiyuk's personal receiver coach declares 49ers overpaid for Purdy

The 49ers believe they have their guy in quarterback Brock Purdy, but someone with an indirect connection to the team believes San Francisco overpaid in locking up the fourth-year signal caller to his eye-popping contract extension.

San Francisco signed Purdy to a five-year, $265 million deal, which former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh -- who also is 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's personal coach -- believes was an overpay.

"If Brock Purdy takes the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl and they win it, then his contract is well worth it. Until he does that, he's overpaid." — @housh84 pic.twitter.com/waLTL1YsGk — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) May 27, 2025

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

"I believe they did overpay for Brock Purdy," Houshmandzadeh said Monday on FS1's "Speak." "I would have given Brock Purdy $47 million a year. That would have been the most I'm giving him. We needed you last year. You went 1-6 against playoff teams. We had guys hurt -- Christian McCaffrey was out, Trent Williams was out, Brandon Aiyuk got hurt -- and you couldn't really get it done.

"I think Purdy is a hell of a quarterback, but I'm not giving you money when you've shown me that when we need you to take over, you can't take over. When we need you to carry us, you can't carry us. But at one point, they said Jalen Hurts is overpaid. Now, Jalen Hurts is underpaid because he won a Super Bowl with the Eagles. If Purdy takes the 49ers to the Super Bowl and they win it, then his contract is well worth it. Until he does that, he's overpaid."

Houshmandzadeh has weighed in on 49ers matters before, specifically when his client, Aiyuk, went through tumultuous contract negotiations with San Francisco last offseason.

However, Houshmandzadeh's comments do not reflect Aiyuk's stance on his quarterback, and while Houshmandzadeh does believe Purdy is "a hell of a quarterback," he clearly believes he is not worth quite the level of financial commitment the 49ers made in him.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast