Cowherd makes odd Purdy music analogy with 49ers injuries

You can add Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd to the list of talking heads that remain skeptical about Brock Purdy's ability to thrive while a handful of 49ers stars remain sidelined with injuries.

Speaking on Friday’s edition of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” the pundit explained that he wants Purdy to have a great game against the Los Angeles Rams without Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, who all are out with injuries.

“It's like the band who releases a really good studio album and you're like, ‘Well, they're good in the studio,’ but you want to make sure like, [would you want to] see them live?,” Cowherd said. “Queen, great studio albums, better live at Wembley Stadium.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I don't want to see Brock Purdy look like Milli Vanilli this weekend when the record skipped and he's running off stage. Almost anybody can produce a good studio album, let's go live in front of a few 1000 people. Anybody can do a banger in the studio. When you have Christian and Kyle [Shanahan] and Trent [Williams] and Kittle and Deebo and [Brandon] Aiyuk, it's a layup drill.”

.@ColinCowherd doesn't want to hear any 49ers excuses:



"It's like the band who releases a really good studio album... I don't want to see Brock Purdy look like Milli Vanilli this weekend when the record skips and he's running off stage." pic.twitter.com/aUPtU4kPpj — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 20, 2024

The monologue references the infamous German R&B duo, who shot to stardom in the late 80s before being exposed as frauds for lip-syncing at a concert, running off stage in disgrace. The old analogy typically is used to cast doubt or suspicion on a person’s actual skill or talent.

Cowherd, who has criticized Purdy in the past, then made another odd analogy likening the San Francisco quarterback to a privileged rich kid.

“I know you all think I'm anti this and anti that, I'm not anti-Brock Purdy,” Cowherd explained. “But he does feel a little bit like a trust-fund kid, he basically gets all the gifts. And I'm just saying, I'm not saying that some trust-fund kids aren't hard workers and wouldn't have done well without the trust fund, but it helps a lot.

“You know, that money coming in every month when you inherit Deebo and Aiyuk and Kittle and Trent Williams and Kyle, I'm just trying to contextualize this a little.”

The outspoken pundit has doubted Purdy since he took over the starting role for the 49ers during the 2022 NFL season, insisting that much of his success is due to his supporting cast. While having a brilliant coach in Shanahan and a roster of All-Pro talent certainly helps, Purdy has played exceedingly well at the quarterback position.

Considering he finished top-five in 2023 NFL MVP voting, most insiders would agree that Purdy is indeed a top-tier QB.

The 24-year-old will have an opportunity to prove all his detractors wrong yet again when the 49ers face off against the injury-riddled Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. And they just might play “Girl You Know It’s True” by Milli Vanilli on the boombox during the team's entrance.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast