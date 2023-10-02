Purdy sings CMC's praises after win vs. Cardinals: ‘It's like heaven'

For how much talk there has been about the value of NFL running backs lately, Brock Purdy certainly knows Christian McCaffrey's worth.

The 49ers quarterback was in awe as his star running back scored four times in San Francisco's 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, summing up McCaffrey's abilities with the perfect metaphor.

"Just our scheme and everything that we had drawn up for this defense, we thought we’d be able to get Christian the ball a lot," Purdy told NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner on "49ers Postgame Live" after the win. "Obviously, being able to run the ball with him, but just to get him out in space against some backers and some safeties at some times, his cuts and his ability to create space for me, it’s like heaven, man.

"I just drop back. When it’s one-on-one, I know he’s going to be there. And so, there’s a bunch of opportunities where we’re like, ‘Christian’s going to get the ball here.’ And sure enough, it played out that way. So, we’re very thankful to have him."

Heavenly indeed. McCaffrey finished Sunday's win with 177 all-purpose yards -- 106 on the ground with three rushing touchdowns, and 71 yards receiving with his fourth scoring play. His impact on the field is undeniable whether or not he has the ball in his hands, and his presence has helped the 49ers win 14 straight regular-season games since he became their starting back after coming to the Bay via trade.

Having McCaffrey in the backfield has been paradise for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, too, who said after the win he can't imagine a world where San Francisco didn't acquire the All-Pro. And the running back's success this season even has his teammate Trent Williams pondering an NFL MVP nod for McCaffrey.

There still are plenty of games left to play in the 2023 NFL season, however, and McCaffrey, along with the rest of the team, is playing with an urgency that's at an all-time high as San Francisco seeks its sixth Super Bowl victory.

But with talent like this, the 49ers have to feel good about reaching the promised land.

