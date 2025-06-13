Why Broussard believes Purdy is a dark horse 2025 NFL MVP candidate

Is 49ers star quarterback Brock Purdy a dark horse 2025 NFL MVP candidate going into the season?
FS1’s Chris Broussard certainly thinks so. Well, the 25-year-old signal-caller is at least one of his top-three candidates.
“At number three: Brock Purdy," Broussard said Friday on the "First Things First" show. “He wants to live to his money. He’s a good, upstanding guy.”
.@Chris_Broussard revealed his 2025 Dark Horse NFL MVPs 👀— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 12, 2025
1. Caleb Williams
2. Baker Mayfield
3. Brock Purdy
Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Tn6TSbdSJS
Despite seeing a slight dip in productivity last season, Purdy sealed a lucrative five-year, $265 million contract extension with San Francisco in May.
Heading into his fourth NFL season with the 49ers, Boussard projects for Purdy to surprise many due to a few key factors.
“I don’t think [Jaylen] Daniels is a dark horse,” Boussard added. “I think Purdy [has] the easiest schedule in the league. [He] got his horses back in [Christian McCaffrey].”
Now, with more cash in his pockets and the experience on his side, the expectations for Purdy to deliver – as Broussard’s take demonstrates – will only continue to rise.