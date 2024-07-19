49ers have most top 10 players, per NFL coaches, executives

The 49ers have built one of the NFL's strongest rosters, earning the respect of personnel around the league for the impressive ensemble of players they've assembled.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler conducted a survey of NFL coaches, executives and scouts, who voted on the top 10 players at every position.

While Brock Purdy notably was snubbed from the quarterback list, the 49ers' robust roster still earned enough selections to finish with the most top-10 players of any NFL team.

The nine players who earned top-10 designations at their respective positions included running back Christian McCaffrey (1), offensive tackle Trent Williams (1), defensive end Nick Bosa (4), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (9), safety Talanoa Hufanga (9), tight end George Kittle (2), linebackers Fred Warner (1) and Dre Greenlaw (9), and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (10)

Even more impressive than the total number of 49ers players to make the list is the amount of different positions (8) San Francisco has represented in Fowler's survey.

It is a perfect encapsulation of the balanced roster the 49ers have built, with San Francisco regularly finishing among the NFL's top offenses and defenses.

While the 49ers' loaded roster hasn't resulted in a Super Bowl victory yet, it has had San Francisco consistently knocking on the door, a difficult feat in itself while competing in the NFL.

As the 49ers gear up for another campaign, San Francisco can confidently roll into the season knowing it possesses one of the most talented NFL teams, with as good a chance as any to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy come February.

