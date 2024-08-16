How Purdy's leadership evolution continues entering third NFL season

SANTA CLARA – There’s a noticeable difference at the 49ers training camp this season, and it has nothing to do with the contract dispute absences of Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams.

From across the practice fields where players are being shuffled in and out of drills while music blares from nearby speakers, the voice of Brock Purdy can be heard fairly clearly.

Entering his third NFL season, Purdy is much more secure in his status and even more confident in his abilities. That has translated into the young quarterback trying to become more of a vocal leader on and off the field, something that the 24-year-old considers part of his natural development and is fully embracing.

“I’m able to talk to guys because I have a real relationship with them,” Purdy said following Friday’s practice. “It’s not just all business. We get out there and we want to play ball and win. But I care for these guys, they care for me. With that I’m able to sort of speak up a little bit more.

“I wasn’t always saying a whole lot but over the years now the relationships that we’ve all been able to build, like man, we’re humans, we’re boys. Same as anybody else where we build relationships and we trust each other and then we go out on the filed and try to win. That’s the evolution going into year three.”

Purdy’s development into a team leader is just the latest step that he’s taken toward becoming an elite quarterback, a level he’s been growing toward since he first entered the league as the final player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Being the last player picked in the draft earned Purdy the label of Mr. Irrelevant but he’s been anything but that for the 49ers.

During his first two seasons with San Francisco, Purdy twice led the 49ers to the NFC Championship game and guided them to the Super Bowl LVIII in 2023 when he was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

Purdy went undefeated in five games as a rookie starter in 2022 then made a massive leap in his overall play last year when he had the highest passer-rating (113.0) among quarterbacks who played at least 16 games. Purdy finished 2023 ranked fourth in the NFL with a 69.4 completion percentage and was fifth in passing yards (4,280) and third with 31 passing touchdowns.

That cemented Purdy’s reputation among his peers and helped further establish his standing within the 49ers’ locker room.

“The relationships we’ve all been able to develop have gotten deeper, the way we talk to each other in the locker room, at lunch, and we’re around each other a lot,” Purdy said. “I feel we’ve all been able to be ourselves and once we get on the field, it’s the same thing. We have a job that we gotta do and there’s a standard that we have to play with and play at."

Purdy and several other starters are expected to play in Sunday’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi’s Stadium, although coach Kyle Shanahan said those plans could change.

Whatever happens, expect Purdy to take another leap up in his development.

Purdy took more chances throwing deeper downfield than he usually does during Friday's practice. He connected with Deebo Samuel a few times and later dropped in a nice completion to Jauan Jennings just over the head of cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

Purdy also was efficient when running the two-minute drill, zipping throws across the field while marching the offense downfield.

Barring injury or Shanahan changing his mind, Purdy will get his first taste of live game action Sunday against the Saints.

“Obviously going into the game studying and preparing like it’s any other game,” Purdy said. “Getting that kind of mindset warming up then getting out there and getting clean looks and how can I be efficient with my feet and in rhythm and hitting guys and getting completions. Just feeling the game environment.

“It’s always nice when you get to go against a different look, different guys and stuff. I’m excited for Sunday to be able to get some new looks and being able to run our offense against guys that haven’t seen it every day.”

