How 49ers QB Purdy is getting more acclimated with the Bay Area

Heading into his fourth NFL season with the 49ers, quarterback Brock Purdy feels relatively acclimated to the Bay Area.

During an interview on 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs," Purdy, who recently signed a lucrative five-year, $265 million contract extension with San Francisco, shared how he feels he’s integrating to his home for the foreseeable future.

“Obviously, I’m going into my fourth season, so I’ve gotten a feel for the area,” Purdy told Mark Willard and Dan Dibley. “Obviously, South Bay is where the stadium is at and where we tend to do more things.

“We’ve definitely done more going into the city for Warriors games, Giants games and checking out the San Francisco staples. So just getting a feel more and more as I get into this thing is definitely what I would like to do and will continue to do.”

After serving as a four-year starter at Iowa State, Purdy was notably chosen as the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It didn’t take long for Purdy to make an impact, leading the 49ers to the verge of a Super Bowl appearance in his rookie season during the 2022 NFL season.

Within the last three eventful years, Purdy has learned about the local sports culture, which is unlike anything he had experienced before arriving in the Bay Area.

“And obviously how passionate everyone is here, especially for professional sports,” Purdy added. “It’s a city where there’s been a lot of success and great, historic moments and iconic moments with sports teams.

“And so for me to come out here and be a part of that and feel that from the fans and everyone everywhere we go is pretty cool. Obviously, in Ames, Iowa that’s all they had was the college town and supported Iowa State.

“But out here, it’s not just one specific team; it’s multiple, like the Giants, Warriors, 49ers. You just feel this love for the sports out here. I’m very grateful for that.”

A key figure in the Bay Area for years to come, it only makes sense that Purdy will look to earn San Francisco its highly anticipated sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

After all, it's slowly but surely becoming home for the star quarterback.

