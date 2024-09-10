Jets fan Greeny goes wild after hilarious Purdy jersey prank

As if watching his favorite team get torched by the 49ers in the first game of the 2024 NFL season wasn't enough, ESPN host and noted diehard New York Jets fan Mike Greenberg showed up to work the following morning to the unimaginable.

Midway through ESPN's "Get Up" show Tuesday morning, just a few hours after San Francisco's 32-19 victory over New York, Greenberg was taken aback by one specific camera shot that featured a foreign object in the background of the studio.

"Wait a minute. Wait a minute," Greenberg exclaimed. "What am I seeing? What is that?"

That was what was supposed to be a framed Aaron Rodgers jersey replaced by the jersey of the very last person Greenberg wanted to see, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Struggling to find the right words to say -- or words at all -- Greenberg got out of his chair and walked over to the wall, holding himself all the way back from an NSFW blurb.

"What the actual heck is going on? We all know what this is supposed to be," Greenberg said. "When did this get replaced? I'm not even kidding. When the hell did this just happen? Who replaced the Aaron Rodgers jersey with Brock?"

As the rest of the "Get Up" crew broke out in laughter -- completely ignoring Greenberg's real outcry and confusion -- Greenberg returned to his seat.

"Kyle Shanahan replaced it -- that's who replaced it," former NFL cornerback-turned-ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth responded. "You got to earn your right to be on that wall. And it's clear [Purdy] earned his right to be on that wall."

Purdy completed 19 of 29 pass attempts for 231 yards and no touchdowns with zero interceptions in the 49ers' win, and despite missing Christian McCaffrey, helped the 49ers' offense run all over Greenberg's beloved Jets' defense.

Greenberg kept it mostly professional while on TV, but when the cameras cut, there's no telling what he did with that Purdy jersey.

