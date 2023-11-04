Why college teammate Breece Hall knows Brock Purdy will bounce back

Brock Purdy has experienced the first rough patch of his NFL career over the last few weeks, but one of his former college teammates is as confident as ever in the 49ers quarterback finding a way to bounce back coming out of the team's bye week.

During a recent interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," New York Jets running back Breece Hall told Rich Eisen why he believes his former Iowa State teammate will rebound during the second half of the 2023 NFL season.

"It's nothing that he hasn't been through before," Hall told Eisen. "At Iowa State, we weren't perfect. We lost some games, we lost some close games, nail-biters, and stuff. He had some heartbreaking plays. I know him. He takes it to heart. He's going to rebound. He's going to play better. I know he is, and I'm not worried about him at all. He's still a great guy, a great quarterback, and I'm excited to see what he does this season."

Hall was teammates with Purdy for three seasons at Iowa State, where the pair helped lead the Cyclones to one of the most successful stretches in the program's history.

Purdy's decorated collegiate career included plenty of peaks and valleys, with the apex being a 34-17 win over the University of Oregon in the 2020 Fiesta Bowl that saw both he and Hall record multiple touchdowns to give Iowa State its first win in a New Year's Six bowl game since 1977.

After racing out to a red-hot start, Purdy has been bit by the turnover bug as of late, throwing multiple interceptions in each of the 49ers' last two games.

Despite the recent struggles, Purdy still ranks third among all NFL quarterbacks with a 74.4 QBR this season and will look to rediscover his early season form when the 49ers head to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in Week 10.



