49ers continue backup QB shuffle, list Allen as active vs. Bears

Quarterback Brandon Allen again is the 49ers’ No. 2 quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium.

Joshua Dobbs served as Brock Purdy’s backup for the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills after Allen started a week earlier against the Green Bay Packers.

On Sunday, Dobbs was named as one of the 49ers’ seven inactive players for their game against the Bears.

The 49ers previously ruled out starting defensive end Nick Bosa (hip and oblique), and offensive linemen Trent Williams (ankle) and Aaron Banks (concussion).

The 49ers’ other inactive players are newly acquired running back Israel Abanikanda, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

The 49ers on Saturday activated safety Talanoa Hufanga from injured reserve. He will return to action for the first time since sustaining a wrist injury on Oct. 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.

San Francisco also elevated running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn from the practice squad and he likely will serve as the No. 3 running back behind rookie Isaac Guerendo and Patrick Taylor Jr.

The 49ers placed Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) on injured reserve due to injuries they sustained in the team’s 35-10 loss to the Bills.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that Allen’s one-week demotion was due to the expected weather conditions and Dobbs’ ability to be a threat as a runner.

“We had a feeling all week, just looking at the forecast, we knew it would be more of a running game and we wanted that element added to it,” Shanahan said. “We thought he could help in that way.”

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is not listed as inactive because he remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. The 49ers plan to activate Greenlaw before Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Here are the inactive players for Sunday's game:

49ers

QB Joshua Dobbs (3rd QB)

DE Nick Bosa

LT Trent Williams

LG Aaron Banks

RB Israel Abanikanda

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Bears

WR Tyler Scott

RB Roschon Johnson

OL Ryan Bates

DL Dominique Robinson

DB Elijah Hicks

DB Ameer Speed

OL Larry Borom

