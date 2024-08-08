Reporter awkwardly gives Aiyuk update with 49ers receiver's agent close by

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo couldn't contain his laughter as he anticipated NFL Network's "Inside Training Camp Live" host Tom Pelissero tossing to him for an update on where the 49ers stand with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

As Garafolo prepared to provide his report from Las Vegas Raiders training camp on Wednesday, Aiyuk's agent Ryan Williams was standing within earshot of the veteran reporter, making for a strange situation.

Garafolo made the most of the moment.

"All right guys, it doesn't get much more awkward than this," Garafolo said. "I'm about to give you a Brandon Aiyuk update, and if we get a little wide right here … Hi Ryan.

"Brandon Aiyuk's agent, Ryan Williams, is in attendance here at Raiders practice. Why does he not have a microphone in his hand? Because he's declining comment. I asked him to join us, come give us an update, give us the best information he could possibly give and he was like 'Nope. I am not commenting.' He did say to me, I think, he did say to me 'Nothing is done.' He also said 'Stop paying attention to everything you read on X and think it's [real]."

Garafolo did provide the latest on Aiyuk's status, even as Williams listened in.

"There is no deal for Brandon Aiyuk to go anywhere as we sit here," Garafolo said. "I told you it doesn't get much more awkward than this. There is no deal. The 49ers have had those trade talks with multiple teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, from what I understand. But there is no trade agreement in place. There is no contract finalized. We will continue to monitor the situation. All of us, to see where it goes from here."

Did we do an Insiders segment on Inside Training Camp Live focusing on Brandon Aiyuk… while his agent @RyanWilliamsA1 loomed in the background of @MikeGarafolo’s shot?



Only one way to find out. pic.twitter.com/6APCQOr9MD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2024

Aiyuk's contract hold-in has taken several turns this week, with a source telling NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on Monday that San Francisco had agreed to framework of trades with the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.

Maiocco also reported that Aiyuk had been given permission to discuss contract terms with the Browns, the Patriots, the Washington Commanders and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But the Commanders removed themselves from discussions and the Steelers initially didn't match up with the 49ers on a trade package.

But in the following days, the 49ers and Steelers re-engaged in trade talks regarding Aiyuk, while the Patriots pulled out of consideration to acquire the 26-year-old receiver.

As of Thursday, there has been no report of the 49ers and Steelers agreeing to a trade package or Aiyuk and the Browns agreeing to contract terms.

So for the moment, Aiyuk remains a member of the 49ers.

