Sherman explains why Cooper can't replace Aiyuk on 49ers

As Brandon Aiyuk trade talk heats up, a handful of teams have been linked through various reports to the star 49ers receiver.

In recent days, those teams include the New England Patriots, the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. San Francisco has negotiated the framework of trades that would send Aiyuk to Cleveland or New England, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on Monday night, leaving it up to Aiyuk to determine if he accepts the contract terms from either of those franchises.

While the ball essentially is in Aiyuk's court, former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman dissected the possible return San Francisco could receive in a potential trade for Aiyuk, and spoiler alert -- he isn't impressed.

"You go to the Cleveland situation and I'm hearing that it could be Amari Cooper and some picks," Sherman said on "The Richard Sherman Podcast." "He fits in some ways into [49ers coach Kyle] Shanahan's offense, but in other ways, he doesn't. Brandon Aiyuk blocks his butt off every single play. You've seen viral clips of him blocking 60, 70 yards down the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers and in numerous other games. And that's just the culture in San Francisco. That's something Amari Cooper would have to adjust to.

"No offense to him, but I don't ever remember seeing a clip of Amari Cooper blocking 60 yards down the field. And again, how much does that help you right now in San Francisco with the adjustments, some of the injury history of Amari and some of the other concerns that teams have had over the years?"

Cooper, who turned 30 this summer, posted a career-high receiving yards total (1,250) as Cleveland's No. 1 pass target. He has topped 1,000 yards in four of his last five NFL seasons.

But Sherman isn't convinced, and having been in the 49ers' locker room and a part of the culture, he's concerned with the fit.

And he isn't blown away by what the other team interested -- the Patriots -- might have to offer, either.

"I don't know if I'm taking either of those options. And for the San Francisco 49ers, I don't think either one of those options give you help right now," Sherman said. "Unless you're getting Matthew Judon and I'm hearing Kendrick Bourne coming back to San Francisco, which would be fine. If you said Matthew Judson, Kendrick Bourne and a second-round pick, I think San Francisco would take it. But if you're not staying something like that, I don't really see it working out.

"And that really doesn't fill the void that Brandon Aiyuk would create. You have to fill that by committee. Obviously the rookie [Ricky] Pearsall is going to have to do his part, Deebo [Samuel]'s going to have to do a lot more, [George] Kittle's going to have to be relied upon. There's only one ball to go around for all these playmakers. So it's kind of addition by subtraction because you just put weight on all the rest of these shoulders."

Both the Browns and the Patriots gave their best offers to Aiyuk's camp while also presenting trade proposals that the 49ers have accepted, the source told Maiocco.

San Francisco likely would acquire a veteran receiver and a package of draft picks from either team.

For the Patriots, that could mean reuniting with Bourne, who played the first four seasons of his NFL career in San Francisco. Reports also have indicated that Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon could be included in a potential package.

Not only does Sherman believe that doesn't completely fill the void Aiyuk would leave, but he also questions Aiyuk's fit in New England.

And while Sherman has his doubts about how the 49ers will try to replace Aiyuk if he does end up elsewhere, he also isn't feeling the most confident about Aiyuk remaining in Red and Gold.

"It's just one of those situations where I don't think anybody feels great about it right now," Sherman said. "I think he should be in San Francisco. I think both sides would feel better if he was in San Francisco. It just doesn't seem like it's going to work out that way."

