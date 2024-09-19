Aiyuk offers devious response to 49ers' projected SoFi takeover

Star 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk can’t wait for San Francisco's trek down to Los Angeles to face the Rams in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season.

Literally.

The 49ers Faithful travel better than any other team’s fanbase and routinely dominate SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Aiyuk expects no different come Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT.

“It’s going to be great,” Aiyuk said. “It’s going to be great. We love going to play down there. We love seeing all the red down there. [It’s a] little home -- Home Dome Stadium. So, we’re excited.”

49ers fans made up 34 percent of the crowd during the team’s Week 2 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings two thousand miles away at U.S. Bank Stadium.

At least 62 percent of fans at the SoFi Stadium matinee will be pulling for the Bay’s team, according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan’s deep dive into Vivid Seats' Fan Forecast.

San Francisco visited Los Angeles in Week 2 of the 2023 season. Then, there was a sea of red watching the 49ers’ 30-23 win over the Rams.

The 49ers have taken over SoFi Stadium consistently since it opened in 2020.

Maybe a non-factor on the surface, San Francisco’s travel party can force home teams -- specifically the Rams -- around the league to use a silent count.

A crowd like the one above probably will be in attendance for the 1-1 San Francisco’s third game.

Aiyuk certainly believes so. And the fifth-year veteran has competed in his fair share of 49ers-Rams games at "Levi's Stadium South."

