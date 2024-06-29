Aiyuk admits he's taking 49ers contract negotiations ‘personal'

Football is a business, and Brandon Aiyuk is learning that quickly as he negotiates a contract extension with the 49ers.

As the star wide receiver seeks a lucrative payday, Aiyuk revealed during a recent interview on "The Pivot" podcast how he's handling the back-and-forth with the only NFL team he has known.

"I'm taking it personal," Aiyuk said. "I have a vision for what I see myself as, and [the 49ers] don't see me as that. Or you do, but you don't -- you can't financially do it. Whatever, whatever, whatever. I'm not sure. I just feel like it's no hard feelings, though. If you don't want to do it or you can't do it, I'm sorry. There's somebody that will."

Aiyuk met with the 49ers on Monday, after his episode of "The Pivot" podcast was recorded. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that things went well between the parties, and San Francisco plans to move forward with Aiyuk on the roster this coming season.

It remains to be seen if and when Aiyuk and the 49ers will reach an agreement, but in past contracts, the team typically extended its star players during training camp. Aiyuk reportedly is targeting a new contract in the ballpark of Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's $28 million-per-year deal, but San Francisco's most recent offer was in the $26 million range, per the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver.

At the end of the day, Aiyuk told "The Pivot" podcast that he's just looking out for himself when it comes to his potential extension, and he certainly has a strong opinion about what he's worth.

"[My priority is to] take care of my family and put myself in position to be the best football player that Brandon Aiyuk can be," Aiyuk said.

