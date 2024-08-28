Shanahan hopes Aiyuk practices Wednesday despite 49ers contract saga

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Carlos Ramirez at 5 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan said he hopes wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will make his long-awaited return to the 49ers’ practice field on Wednesday afternoon.

“I hope he’s out there,” Shanahan said an hour before the 49ers were scheduled to take the practice field.

Shanahan said Aiyuk did not tell him he planned to practice today. But the 26-year-old has been medically cleared to practice, Shanahan said.

There has been no resolution to Aiyuk’s contract situation, Shanahan said.

Aiyuk is under contract to the 49ers through this season on a deal that is currently set to pay him $14.124 million on the fifth-year option. In the current state of the NFL receivers market, Aiyuk is vastly underpaid.

There are 22 receivers whose average salary is $22 million or higher. Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson tops the chart at $35 million a season.

When his contract talks with the teams stalled through the spring and summer, Aiyuk requested a trade.

Aiyuk reported to training camp on time, but he has taken part in a “hold in,” and did not practice with the 49ers through the first five weeks of training camp.

In the meantime, the 49ers gave permission to Pittsburgh, Cleveland, New England and Washington to negotiate contracts with Aiyuk.

The 49ers reached agreements on the frameworks of trade with Cleveland and New England, NBC Sports Bay Area reported on Aug. 5.

While the 49ers have talked trade with multiple teams, they have continued to keep the door open for Aiyuk’s return.

The sides appear to be continuing their pursuits of a multiyear contract extension. Last week, Aiyuk traveled with the team to Las Vegas for the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Raiders. Aiyuk did not suit up for the game.

Aiyuk is coming off the best season of his four-year NFL career, as he registered 75 pass receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. He was chosen as a second-team AP All-Pro selection.

