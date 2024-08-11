Shanahan downplays report of Aiyuk's recent meeting with 49ers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kyle Shanahan suggested there was nothing out of the ordinary about any of his recent conversations with 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

“I’ve met with Brandon a bunch here since we started out camp, and I’m not going to get into any personal things between us,” the coach said after the 49ers’ preseason loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Michael Silver recently cited sources who described Shanahan as being bothered by Aiyuk’s behavior and his “perceived brooding.”

Two days later, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reported, citing sources, that Aiyuk had a meeting with Shanahan and others during which “some open and candid thoughts were expressed.” According to the report, the 49ers and Aiyuk’s representation have restarted contract talks.

“I’m not going to share personal stuff between us or any conversations,” Shanahan said.

Aiyuk remains under contract with the 49ers for the upcoming season on a deal that would pay him $14.1 million. However, Aiyuk is in line for a big pay increase. The 49ers either can pay him or trade him to a team that would be willing to meet his contract demands.

Aiyuk isn’t the only 49ers player with an unresolved contract issue.

Left tackle Trent Williams remains on the reserve/did not report list as he seeks a new deal. His fines for missing camp have reached $1.75 million after he sat out the team’s preseason opener.

Williams has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract, which extends through the 2026 season. His current contract, which he signed in 2021, pays him an average of $23.01 million per season, making him the NFL’s sixth-highest-paid offensive lineman.

Shanahan said Aiyuk and Williams’ contract situations are completely separate issues and do not impact each other. He said there were no updates on Williams’ situation.

Said Shanahan: “I am hopeful about it. I feel good about that. I feel optimistic about it, but nothing’s changed there.”

