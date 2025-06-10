Shanahan provides update on Aiyuk after star's 49ers practice cameo

Brandon Aiyuk is making progress in his recovery from a torn ACL and MCL.

The 49ers wide receiver was seen lightly jogging and cutting on the field during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice in Santa Clara.

B.A. itching to get back out there 👀🔜 pic.twitter.com/yCJ7dyJggD — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) June 10, 2025

Speaking to reporters after practice, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan provided a brief update on Aiyuk's progress after undergoing knee surgery in early November.

"He's making his way back, he's still in the middle of it, so he's working through that," Shanahan said. "He's been around, been rehabbing for the most part. He's been out to some practices and it was good to have him out today."

Aiyuk suffered the knee injury on Oct. 20 last season in a Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs and waited approximately three weeks to have surgery in order for the swelling to go down.

Shanahan confirmed Tuesday that Aiyuk is not likely to be ready for the start of 49ers training camp on July 25, and it appears increasingly likely he could begin the 2025 season PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list, which would sideline him for the team's first four games.

