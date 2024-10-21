Where 49ers can turn now after Aiyuk's likely serious ACL injury

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' offense likely will be without Brandon Aiyuk for the rest of the 2024 NFL season as the wideout is feared to have sustained an ACL injury in San Francisco's 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

“We are worried it’s an ACL,” coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. "Not confirmed yet, but we will find out for sure tomorrow.”

Aiyuk’s injury, suffered late in the first half, is a huge blow to the 49ers' wide receiver group, which was considered the deepest position on the roster. Now, moving forward, Shanahan will need other players to step up in order to try to get his offense back on track.

But it is not time for the 49ers to look outside the building to add to the group, at least not yet.

In the past, Deebo Samuel has been a receiver that Shanahan has leaned on to carry the offensive load, but on Sunday morning, the wide receiver was struck with an illness that he initially tried to play through.

Samuel was on the field for early warmups but did not return for pre-game drills. The All-Pro eventually came out to the field attempting to play but was unable to catch his breath, leaving the field a few minutes before halftime and did not return to the game.

In the week leading up to the game, Samuel was dealing with a wrist injury that limited him in practice, but by Friday, he was not on the 49ers' injury report. Most likely, the talented wide receiver will be able to play against the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday night.

The 49ers' offense already was without Jauan Jennings, who still is working through a hip injury he suffered in their Week 6 win in Seattle. Shanahan does not believe the Tennessee product’s injury is considered long-term, and hopes to have the third-down specialist back in time for Week 8.

Without the 49ers' top three wide receivers on the field, rookies Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing saw extended second-half playing time alongside Ronnie Bell and veteran Chris Conley.

The first-round draft pick’s return couldn’t have happened at a more opportune time. After only playing 17 offensive snaps in the first half the game, Pearsall took a more prominent role in the second half, on the field for nearly all of the offensive snaps.

While the rookie's stat line is modest, catching three of his five targets for 21 yards, Shanahan likely will integrate Pearsall into the offense even more, if Aiyuk indeed misses the remainder of the season. The Florida product is a savvy route runner and could shoulder more responsibility while.

The offense could also turn to Cowing, who has undeniable speed and can stretch the field. The rookie caught two of his three targets for 50 yards Sunday -- with one catch on a deep go-route for 41 yards.

While the 49ers' offense lost one of their biggest playmakers, there still are capable players on the team. But if San Francisco suffers another significant injury, there could be need to look elsewhere before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.

