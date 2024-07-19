49ers' division, conference reign ends if Aiyuk departs, per Orlovsky

Brandon Aiyuk is an important piece to the 49ers' success. Without him, San Francisco's offense would take a step back.

By how much? That is left up to debate.

The disgruntled wide receiver, who has sought a lucrative contract extension all offseason, reportedly requested a trade from the 49ers on Tuesday after negotiations stalled.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky joined "NFL Live" on Tuesday to discuss Aiyuk's trade request and made a bold claim about San Francisco's NFC West chances should Aiyuk depart.

"As of right now, the San Francisco 49ers are the favorite to win their division and their conference, rightfully so," Orlovsky said. "If Brandon Aiyuk is not a San Francisco 49er, I would not take them to win their division, I would take the Los Angeles Rams. I think he's that important to this offense."

Orlovsky went on to explain his claim, highlighting Aiyuk's role in the 49ers' offense and why his departure would have such a big impact.

"Context matters. One, this is an offense that demands a very versatile No. 1 wide receiver that you can move around in a bunch of different ways into formations," Orlovsky added. "Two, you've got to be able to block on the perimeter. You've got to be willing and capable to block on the perimeter consistently, Brandon Aiyuk is in the conversation as the best in the NFL to do that.

"Number three, if Brandon Aiyuk is not on the team, then who are they throwing the football downfield to the wide receiver spot? They don't have that person. Now, Ricky Pearsall might develop into that, that's a big ask. Deebo Samuel's not necessarily that person, he's the guy they get the ball to a ton ... he's a reliable pass-catching receiver, you're going to take that off a Super Bowl contender?"

The 49ers won the NFC West over the Los Angeles Rams by two games last season and went on to secure the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed en route to a Super Bowl LVIII appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Would Aiyuk's departure plus the emergence of a healthier, reinforced Rams team be enough to dethrone San Francisco from atop the division?

