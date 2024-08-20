Schefter reveals ‘more likely' outcome for Aiyuk, 49ers

Might we finally be nearing an end to the ongoing Brandon Aiyuk contract saga? The 49ers, Aiyuk and the Faithful certainly hope so.

However, if this offseason roller coaster ride has taught us anything it's that no outcome is a foregone conclusion until either a trade is finalized or until pen hits paper on a new 49ers contract.

ESPN's Adam Schefter expressed a similar sentiment when asked about his view of the situation on Tuesday's episode of the "Pat McAfee Show."

"The 49ers wanna get this deal done with Brandon Aiyuk & they've made him multiple offers..



"The 49ers know they need Brandon Aiyuk out there, he's made a lot of plays for them over time," Schefter said. "He's had a great run and they want to get the deal done. They've made him multiple offers to try and keep him, but for whatever reason that deal hasn't gotten done and that has allowed other teams to enter the fray with trade conversations.

"I think we're at the point now where we're going to start to get a push here to see how this winds up, how it's resolved. And I think the 49ers would like to keep him, want to keep him. I still think that's the more likely scenario, but to think there's any 'likely' scenario for this particular situation would be a mistake ... and here we are on August 20 and nothing is still done. And I just think everybody, everybody is at the point where they know they need to get resolution. Whatever that is."

Aiyuk previously requested a trade from the 49ers on July 16 after contract negotiations with the team throughout the spring and summer stalled out. The All-Pro receiver reported to training camp and has been in attendance for numerous team practices but has yet to participate.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported last week that Aiyuk and the 49ers were close to a deal, but Aiyuk wanted an adjustment to the final year of the team's proposed contract offer.

It remains to be seen where the two sides are in negotiations as of Tuesday, but Schefter believes there at least is a decent chance Aiyuk remains with the 49ers for the 2024 NFL season.

