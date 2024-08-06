Why Aiyuk might want to heed Bosa's wise words on leaving 49ers

The grass isn't always greener on the other side. Just ask Davante Adams.

It's no secret that contract negotiations with the 49ers can be difficult, just ask Nick Bosa. And Deebo Samuel. And Trent Williams. And Christian McCaffrey. And George Kittle. And Fred Warner. The list goes on and on.

The support group continues to grow by the year, and its latest member is All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who finds himself in a different situation than his star teammates.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"It's brutal, especially when you're here and you have that extra pressure on you," Bosa told reporters Tuesday when asked about Aiyuk's situation. "I've talked to him a few times just as a friend, but when it comes to what's actually going on behind closed doors I have no knowledge or input. It'll get worked out.

"As it got closer and closer it gets pretty dicey. I definitely didn't want to be traded; it's a good place to be for sure. I'm very thankful and grateful to be paid and be here because I don't think there's many other organizations that are as good as this one. But yeah, there's a few moments."

"It's brutal."



Bosa understands what Brandon Aiyuk is going through pic.twitter.com/NixVDYp7JN — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 6, 2024

None of the 49ers' previous negotiations ever got to the point Aiyuk currently is at. After requesting a trade out of San Francisco and proceeding to hold in at training camp as contract negotiations unfolded -- or didn't -- San Francisco has agreed to a framework on trades with both the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns for the star wide receiver, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on Monday.

Now it's up to Aiyuk to decide if he wants to play for one of the two suitors, one of whom likely will be quite terrible this season, or accept the 49ers' latest offer. The Pittsburgh Steelers also reportedly have re-entered the mix, but it doesn't appear that is an option just yet as both sides continue discussing a trade.

It's hard to put ourselves in Aiyuk's shoes because none of us ever will experience a situation like this, nor do we know what the 49ers currently are offering or what has gone on behind closed doors, but from the outside looking in, the choice is clear.

You run it back with a loaded team equivalent to football's version of the "Avengers" that came painstakingly close to winning a Super Bowl and is willing to pay you as a top-10, and maybe even top-five, highest-paid player at your position.

Of course, that probably is easier said than done.

The 49ers have had the leverage every step of the way throughout this process. Their latest tactic, seemingly calling Aiyuk's bluff and agreeing to trades with teams, forcing him to decide, might work and result in him accepting their latest offer after pondering a breakup, or it might backfire.

Aiyuk then would leave, likely for not-so-greener pastures.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast