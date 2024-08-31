Fowler details why Aiyuk's 49ers extension done before Week 1 vs. Jets

At last, Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers agreed on a contract extension that will keep the star wide receiver in the Bay through the 2028 NFL season.

After months of negotiations, conflicting reports, cryptic social media posts and Aiyuk requesting a trade, San Francisco on Friday officially signed Aiyuk to a brand new four-year contract extension worth a reported $120 million with $76 million in guaranteed money.

But what prompted the months-long contract saga to finally get resolved this week?

"Aiyuk wanted to play in games," ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported on "NFL Live." "He didn't want to sit out and hold out of that portion of it. And then he was comfortable with the contract. I was told the major win for him was getting the $47 million in guaranteed money in the first seven-plus months of the deal. So before April 1, he is due that cash. He considered that a victory, something he could hang his hat on and be comfortable with."

The signing officially puts an end to Aiyuk's prolonged training camp hold-in, but it's likely the 26-year-old receiver ultimately accepted a contract offer that has been on the table for weeks.

Aiyuk's reported four-year, $120 million contract is the same offer San Francisco extended on Aug. 12, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported news of Aiyuk accepting the same contract offer that has been on the table for weeks.

San Francisco's talks with teams interested in a potential Aiyuk trade -- including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders -- ultimately fell flat, and Fowler suggests with the clock ticking toward Week 1 of the 2024 season, it was time for Aiyuk and the 49ers to make a decision.

"And really part of the issue of why this took so long is because Aiyuk was willing to be traded to two teams essentially. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who had the parameters of a deal already worked out with San Fan. San Fran didn't pull the trigger on that. And then Washington. He wanted to play with Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. Washington never got heavily involved.

"So after that, it just became weeks of staring at each other, but finally it got to a point, with this weekend coming, it was time to check on the business and get it done."

The 49ers open the season against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sept. 9 at Levi's Stadium. The "Monday Night Football" matchup gives Aiyuk an extra day to get back on track, although the 49ers are confident their star receiver will ramp up and pick up right where he left off coming off a career-best season.

