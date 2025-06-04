Aiyuk embracing 49ers coaching role while continuing ACL rehab

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers have not provided any kind of estimate for when wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could be available to return to action.

Aiyuk sustained tears to the ACL and MCL in his right knee in an Oct. 20 game against Kansas City. He underwent surgery three weeks later to allow for the swelling to subside.

While he continues to take part in daily physical therapy at 49ers headquarters, Aiyuk also has assumed a quasi-coaching role in meetings alongside position coach Leonard Hankerson.

“Those are things he hasn’t seen from his perspective,” Hankerson said of Aiyuk. “He’s seen it from a player’s perspective. But sitting in that meeting room now, I’ve said to him, ‘Brandon, you can be in here and be my coach, you can be my assistant.’

“And he loves that because he can coach up the guys and he helps big-time with that. So just mentally, it’s been one of the biggest things for him.”

Aiyuk, 26, has far more experience in coach Kyle Shanahan’s system than any of the other wide receivers in the room.

Demarcus Robinson has been in the NFL since 2016. He signed with the 49ers after six seasons in Kansas City, one in Baltimore and the past two with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing were rookies a year ago, and Jordan Watkins enters the picture as a fourth-round draft pick from Ole Miss.

Aiyuk is set to begin his sixth year in the NFL after being a first-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and cashed in just prior to the start of last season with a four-year, $120 million extension.

However, his season ended after seven games due to the knee injury. Aiyuk had 25 catches for 364 yards and no touchdowns last year.

After the trade that sent Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, there is little doubt that Aiyuk should be the leader of the 49ers’ receivers room.

Aiyuk is unable to get on the field during the 49ers’ offseason program. He is using his time to sharpen his understanding of all the other facets of the game and disseminating that knowledge onto the others in the room.

“He’s been in meetings and catching up on the mental part, as far as seeing it on film,” Hankerson said. “He’s also been doing a great job in meetings, having an extra set of eyes for myself. I ask him questions and have him coach up the guys.”

