Bettors place massive 49ers Super Bowl win, Purdy SBLVIII MVP bets

The 49ers once again face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, four years after the two teams met in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

After suffering a crushing loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Miami Gardens, Fla., one bettor is confident the outcome will be different for the 49ers this time around.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that a gambler at Caesars Sportsbook in Michigan wagered $1 million on the 49ers on the money line (-120) to win the Super Bowl. If San Francisco wins, the bettor would profit $833,333.33.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Caesars also received a $200,000 bet on 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy winning the Super Bowl MVP award and a $100,000 wager on the opening coin flip landing on tails.

Per odds provided by our partner, PointsBet, Purdy (+200) currently has the second-best odds behind Mahomes (+120) to win the award, with running back Christian McCaffrey (+425) in third and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (+1100) in fourth.

The 49ers, per PointsBet, currently are two-point favorites over the Chiefs.

And even though the game is a toss-up, some bettors appear to be very confident that San Francisco will dethrone the reigning NFL champions.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast