Bert Kreischer wildly challenged CMC to $10K bet at party

Editor's Note: Bert Kreischer, along with actors Mark Hamill and Jimmy Tatro, star in the movie "The Machine," an action comedy inspired by Kreischer's infamous 2016 stand-up routine. The movie releases in theaters on Friday, May 26.

There aren't many people that are able to tackle 49ers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. Stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer certainly is not one of them. Or is he?

In an interview with Rich Eisen on "The Rich Eisen Show" on May 19, Kreischer recalled the time he challenged the 49ers running back to a head-scratching bet at a party the two were at.

“I got real drunk and cornered Christian McCaffrey,” Kreischer said (h/t heavy.com). “And I was drunk and I go ‘Hey gosh, do you think I could catch you?’ And he goes ‘What?’ And I said, ‘In this room, $10,000 if I can catch you.’ And he was like ‘What are you walking about?’ And I said, ‘just in this room,’ it’s like, you know, 20 by 30 by 30.

“I said ‘Give me 20 minutes, do you think I’d ever catch you? Catch you and hold you down?’ And he’s like ‘hey man, there’re dudes that are 10 times more athletic than you who train all year and can’t catch me.’ He goes ‘ I don’t think you can catch me.’ And I go, ‘You wanna try?’ Like what kind of party is this turning into?”

McCaffrey joined Eisen's show one week later, where he not only corroborated Kreischer's story but provided some hilarious new details.

"To paint the picture, he's in a full sweat, about nine to 10 beers deep and he has his shirt off of course and is asking me this question," McCaffrey recalled. "For a moment I was like 'You know what, maybe with the confidence level you're at right now you might be able to do that.' I think he'd take 10 steps and be out of breath, there's no shot he'd even make it to three hours. ...

"I told him, 'Bert, there's guys that train all year and get paid a lot of money that try to do that and they still can't do it, so I don't know if you got a chance, man.'"

It's safe to say that if the bet actually was agreed upon, McCaffrey probably walked away with a nice payday.

However, if Kreischer actually was able to corral the All-Pro running back, then maybe opposing NFL defenses can learn a thing or two.

Check out Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill's exclusive interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, where they discuss their upcoming movie "The Machine" and their ties to the San Francisco Bay Area.