Bosa doubtful, Williams out for 49ers' Sunday game vs. Bears

Defensive end Nick Bosa’s physical condition has improved but it still is not expected to be enough for him to suit up for the 49ers on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

“He did a little bit more,” Shanahan said of Bosa.

The 49ers left the door slightly ajar for Bosa to return to action Sunday. He is listed as doubtful to face the Bears at Levi’s Stadium due to injuries to the hip and oblique muscles on both sides. Bosa likely will miss his third consecutive game.

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams was ruled out of action for the third week in a row with an ankle injury.

Running back Jordan Mason, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety George Odum also were ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Greenlaw remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list and likely will be activated for the 49ers’ Week 15 game on Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers listed left guard Aaron Banks as questionable. Banks still has steps to take in the NFL’s return-to-play concussion protocol in order to be cleared to play in Sunday’s game, Shanahan said.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga is also listed as questionable. The 49ers opened the practice window for him this week as he remains on injured reserve with a wrist injury.

Backups Jaylon Moore will start at left tackle for Williams, while Ben Bartch is next in line at left guard.

Mason, the 49ers’ leading rusher, was ruled out due to a high ankle sprain he sustained in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills.

Mason, who started six games while Christian McCaffrey was out of action to open the season, has a team-leading 789 yards on 153 carries for a 5.2-yard average.

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo is set to start with McCaffrey and Mason sidelined with injuries. McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve this week with an injury to the posterior cruciate ligament of his right knee. The 49ers are expected to place Mason on injured reserve on Saturday.

Patrick Taylor Jr. and Ke’Shawn Vaughn are likely to serve as the backup running backs. The 49ers claimed running back Israel Abanikanda off waivers from the New York Jets this week.

Guerendo, a fourth-round pick from Louisville, has 246 yards and two touchdowns rushing on 42 carries for a 5.9-yard average.

The 49ers will have a void to fill on special teams, too. Safety George Odum is out with a knee injury.

Quarterback Brock Purdy made it through the full week of practice and is not listed on the team’s injury report.

Meanwhile, the Bears will not have running back Raschon Johnson available for the game due to a concussion. And running back D’Andre Swift is questionable with a quad injury.

Here are the injury reports for both teams:

49ers injury report

Out

RB Jordan Mason (ankle)

S George Odum (knee)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles)

Doubtful

DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique)

Questionable

G Aaron Banks (concussion)

S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee)

Bears injury report

Out

OL Ryan Bates (concussion)

DB Elijah Hicks (ankle)

RB Raschon Johnson (concussion)

Questionable

WR D.J. Moore (quad

RB D’Andre Swift (quad)

