Barnwell: 49ers will make Bosa NFL's highest-paid defender

Nick Bosa, the 49ers' star pass rusher, is in line for a massive contract extension. So massive it could be historic.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently ranked each NFL team's offseason, and when it came to the 49ers' tasks ahead of the 2023 NFL season, he explained retaining Bosa should be at the top of their list.

"Pay Bosa a ton of money," Barnwell wrote. "Coming off of a season in which he was Defensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the league's MVP balloting, the 49ers really have no choice but to make their star edge rusher the highest-paid defender in NFL history.

"A big, round number is coming; Bosa should be the first defensive player in league history to average more than $30 million per season on a multiyear deal."

As it stands, the 25-year-old is slated to make almost $18 million next season, the final year of the contract he signed when he was drafted by the 49ers back in 2019.

And while fans might be concerned by the lack of news regarding San Francisco's defensive star, 49ers general manager John Lynch has preached patience regarding any deal and has faith the two sides will come to an agreement.

"I feel really confident,” Lynch said on Feb. 28. “It’s hard for me. I want things done now. I always challenge that. Why can’t we? He wants to be here, we want him. Deadlines tend to drive these things, but our track record is -- we get them done."

Lynch reiterated on April 24 that the 49ers will continue to work with Bosa's representatives to keep him in the Bay Area for the foreseeable future.

However, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco recently outlined why it might not be an easy road to the finish line.

"[As for] when it gets done, I don't think it's going to be a real easy negotiation," he said on the "49ers Talk" podcast. "They have a track record of getting these contracts done, whether it's George Kittle, whether it's Fred Warner, whether it's Deebo Samuel.

"So each year they've gotten a big-time contract done with a guy who is already under contract, as Bosa is. But it usually is right in the shadow of the start of training camp."

Maiocco also pointed out that due to the nature of the contract situation, the 49ers and Bosa could come to an agreement closer to the end of the summer.

"And so if the 49ers can get that done with Nick Bosa, more than likely, it would be late July," he continued. "They don't want it spilling over into training camp. But this one, boy, this one wouldn't surprise me if it does go into August a little bit."

RELATED: Lynch offers timeline update on Bosa contract extension talks

Regardless of when Bosa's contract extension gets done, it's clear Lynch and the rest of the 49ers want to retain the 25-year-old star.

And if Barnwell is to be believed, Bosa will have a historic salary upon his return to the Bay Area.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast