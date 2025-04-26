The 49ers began rebuilding their defensive line on Thursday night and continued that process Friday.

In the second round, the 49ers shifted their focus one position inside to defensive tackle.

The 49ers selected Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

🚨BREAKING: 49ers select Texas DT Alfred Collins at No. 43 overall pic.twitter.com/325Qwgml1W — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 26, 2025

Collins joins Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams, whom the 49ers selected one night earlier with the No. 11 overall pick.

The 49ers had major holes to fill at defensive tackle after the start of the free-agent signing period.

San Francisco's Week 1 starters last season were Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins. The 49ers released both players in cost-cutting moves.

The addition of Alfred Collins supplies the 49ers with a run-stuffing two-down interior lineman for the middle of Robert Saleh’s defense.

In five college seasons, Collins registered just 7.5 sacks. Last season, he was an ultra-productive player, piling up 55 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss while batting down seven passes at the line of scrimmage.

Collins has tremendous size and long arms. He checked in at 6-foot-5 5/8 and 332 pounds. He has 34 5/8-inch arms and a wingspan of 85 inches.

How would you grade this pick? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/0kDsFHxYIH — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 26, 2025

Collins’ presence is needed for the 49ers’ defensive line after the departures of Hargrave and Maliek Collins.

Hargrave appeared in just three games before sustaining a season-ending torn triceps. The 49ers released him this offseason rather than pay him $19.9 million in base salary as was originally part of the four-year, $84 million contract he signed in 2023 as a free agent.

Maliek Collins started all 17 games for the 49ers in 2024. He registered 33 tackles and five sacks in his only season with the club. His release creates $3.4 million in cap space.

Hargrave and Collins immediately found employment elsewhere. Hargrave latched on with the Minnesota Vikings on a two-year, $30 million deal. Collins signed a two-year, $20 million with the Cleveland Browns.

The moves left the 49ers thin at defensive tackle with Jordan Elliott, Kevin Givens, Kalia Davis and Evan Anderson.

The 49ers aim to improve in all areas of their defensive line play. They were tied for 30th in the league, allowing 24 rushing touchdowns. They were middle of the pack in the NFL, allowing 4.4 yards per rushing attempt.

The 43rd pick was used in the trenches.



Trenches: ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/wbvCpfEGvX — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 26, 2025

With the addition of Alfred Collins, the 49ers aim to bolster their run defense and get a player who can help collapse the pocket in passing situations.

